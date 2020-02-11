NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,881.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,311 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $181.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

