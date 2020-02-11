NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $90,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,365. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.77 and a 200-day moving average of $233.01. The stock has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $181.68 and a twelve month high of $273.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

