Nexus Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $367,679.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $14.73 million and $367,679.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002215 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex.

Nexus Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.