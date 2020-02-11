NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the January 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NODK shares. BidaskClub cut NI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of NI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NI by 4,825.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NI by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of NI during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NI during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NI during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NODK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114. The stock has a market cap of $335.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.08. NI has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

