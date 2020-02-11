Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Position Lowered by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.07% of Nice worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nice in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Nice in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nice by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Nice by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.06. 13,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $111.35 and a 12 month high of $182.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

