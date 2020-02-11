Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Earns Media Impact Rating of -4.63

News coverage about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a news impact score of -4.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nissan Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS NSANY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.18 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

