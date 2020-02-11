NIX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $96,870.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. NIX has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $96,870.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NIX has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0963 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $5.60, $32.15 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,145.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.02295706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.60 or 0.04526995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00748271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00858807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00117129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010044 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026207 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00704500 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

