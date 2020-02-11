NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Downgraded by VTB Capital to Sell

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

LUKOY stock opened at $99.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.87. NK Lukoil PAO has a 12 month low of $74.98 and a 12 month high of $108.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.27.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.21 billion during the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,264,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,267,000 after buying an additional 198,441 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 24,740.4% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,931,164 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,236,000 after buying an additional 2,919,364 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO during the 3rd quarter worth $103,548,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 457,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,949,000 after buying an additional 45,645 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 410,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,050,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

