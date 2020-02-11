Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. Noah has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $60.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.86.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Noah by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,892,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,668,000 after purchasing an additional 730,595 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Noah by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,295,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,201,000 after acquiring an additional 369,410 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 30.3% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,776,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,883,000 after acquiring an additional 412,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Noah by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

