Nord/LB Reiterates €46.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €46.00 ($53.49) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €49.94 ($58.07).

Daimler stock traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €42.64 ($49.58). The stock had a trading volume of 7,718,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 12 month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 12 month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

