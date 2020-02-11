Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,397 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Nordstrom worth $18,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.74.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.36. 68,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,094. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

