Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Norfolk Southern worth $96,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 426,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $76,541,000 after acquiring an additional 90,869 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.24. 74,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,534. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $166.57 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.67 and a 200 day moving average of $188.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

