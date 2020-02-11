Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the January 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

NASDAQ NSYS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. 4,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $12.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.23. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

