North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the January 15th total of 29,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Halsey Associates Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,432 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT owned about 0.98% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,934. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.53.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 8,327.43% and a net margin of 90.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

