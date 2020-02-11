Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Update

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the January 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 171,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 85,702 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 40,772 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 63,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NTIC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. 16,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,231. The company has a market cap of $129.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

