Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) and Sierra Oncology (OTCMKTS:SRRA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) and Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northwest Biotherapeutics and Sierra Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sierra Oncology has a consensus target price of $1.20, suggesting a potential downside of 90.72%. Given Sierra Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Oncology is more favorable than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Oncology has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and Sierra Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -176.35% Sierra Oncology N/A -71.69% -60.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.7% of Sierra Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and Sierra Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Biotherapeutics $410,000.00 259.33 -$35.79 million N/A N/A Sierra Oncology N/A N/A -$53.33 million ($30.00) -0.43

Northwest Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Oncology.

Summary

Northwest Biotherapeutics beats Sierra Oncology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer. It is developing DCVax-L, a product in Phase III clinical trials to treat Glioblastome multiforme, a brain cancer; and DCVax-Direct, a product in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat various types of inoperable solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control. The company is also advancing SRA737, which is being investigated in two Phase 1/2 clinical trials primarily focused on patients with ovarian cancer; and SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7 kinase. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

