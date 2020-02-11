Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for about 3.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,200.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,786 shares of company stock valued at $765,488. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.64 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

