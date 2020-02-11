Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Update

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,700 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the January 15th total of 847,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novan by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 127,534 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novan by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,305 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novan stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,584. The company has a market cap of $12.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.32. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novan will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NOVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Novan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

