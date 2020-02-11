Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Reduced by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

