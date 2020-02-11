Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) Short Interest Update

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the January 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ NVUS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. 106,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Novus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.83.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. On average, research analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 528.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.08% of Novus Therapeutics worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

