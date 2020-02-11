NPCoin (NPC) Achieves Market Cap of $7.51 Million

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and $4,265.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00050088 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.