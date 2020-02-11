Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $916,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,421. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.