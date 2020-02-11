NuShares Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $3,048.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One NuShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

