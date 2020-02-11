Nutrien (NTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NTR opened at C$57.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$56.06 and a 52 week high of C$73.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total value of C$324,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,028.29.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

