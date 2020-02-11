Nutrien (NTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:NTR opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.26.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

