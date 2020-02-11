NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,407,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,427. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.27. The company has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.99, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

