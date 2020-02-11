NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.29

Media stories about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NVIDIA earned a media sentiment score of -2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the computer hardware maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.85.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $262.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $259.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

