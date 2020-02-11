NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $290.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $270.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $262.97 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $259.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in NVIDIA by 143.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

