Nxt Trading 20.2% Higher This Week (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $16.00 million and $2.60 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, SouthXchange and Livecoin. During the last week, Nxt has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026804 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023171 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007851 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005900 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Indodax, C-CEX, OKEx, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex, CoinEgg and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

