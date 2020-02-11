O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.72 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given O2Micro International an industry rank of 11 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,684,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 10.19% of O2Micro International worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIIM stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.79. O2Micro International has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.77.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that O2Micro International will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

