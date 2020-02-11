Oak Grove Capital LLC Acquires 11,000 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,925 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up 1.3% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,704. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

