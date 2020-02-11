Oak Grove Capital LLC Buys 152,140 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,140 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 3.4% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 122,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,532,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,779,000 after buying an additional 63,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 89,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,736,081. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

In related news, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,399,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 559,624 shares of company stock valued at $11,142,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.