Oak Grove Capital LLC Buys 30,316 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 638.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.6% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.3% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 25,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Walmart stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.14. 1,187,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.75 and its 200-day moving average is $116.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

