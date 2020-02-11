Oak Grove Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.6% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

Shares of STZ traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.46. 12,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,343. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.