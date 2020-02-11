Oak Grove Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. L3Harris comprises 3.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,375,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.65.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.92. 10,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,366. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $156.90 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

