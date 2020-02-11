Oak Grove Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE comprises 1.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.05.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,194. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

