Oak Grove Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 464.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $85.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,639,279. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.10. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

