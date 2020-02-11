Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,274 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,263,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,078,000 after acquiring an additional 404,407 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.85. 515,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,945. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,008,314 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,171. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.