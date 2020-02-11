Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 128.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.4% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after buying an additional 856,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after buying an additional 605,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after buying an additional 572,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after buying an additional 490,028 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.06. The stock had a trading volume of 130,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average is $89.22. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

