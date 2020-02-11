Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $6.16 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 2.4% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,497. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $64.35.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

