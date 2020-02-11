Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $8 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 3.1% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 668.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. BTIG Research boosted their price target on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.82.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.57, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.39. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $355.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $731,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,280,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,417 shares of company stock valued at $20,497,985 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

