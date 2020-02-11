Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises approximately 3.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Twilio worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 24.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.26.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $192,292.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $126.61. The company had a trading volume of 563,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,901. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.02. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

