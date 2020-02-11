Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $9.99 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,424,000 after buying an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 168,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,700,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 262,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $61,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,272,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,427. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.20.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.