Oak Grove Capital LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 122,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,969,224 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 152,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,588,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

