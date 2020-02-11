Oak Grove Capital LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.80. The company has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

