Oak Grove Capital LLC Purchases 19,340 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 4.3% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.74. The company has a market capitalization of $258.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $240.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

