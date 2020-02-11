Oak Grove Capital LLC Purchases 770 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after buying an additional 706,744 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.86. 1,131,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,965,928. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $140.45 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $397.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.04.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

