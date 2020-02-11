Oak Grove Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 142,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 336,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,534 shares of company stock worth $124,225,503. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.32. 783,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $335.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.16. The company has a market cap of $329.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

