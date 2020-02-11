Oak Grove Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,700 shares during the period. Discovery Inc Series C makes up about 2.3% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 742.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Discovery Inc Series C stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.62. 402,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,967. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.45. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $31.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISCK. BidaskClub raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.