Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 221,122 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 221,122 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 3.4% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 582,977 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,596,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,156 shares of company stock worth $10,687,343. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

AMD stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.21. 24,109,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,603,100. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 180.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

